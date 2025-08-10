Decoding Zimbabwe's biggest Test defeats by an innings

New Zealand beat Zimbabwe by an innings and 359 runs in the 2nd Test of their 2025 series in Bulawayo. An all-round NZ side was too good for sorry Zimbabwe, who were poor with the bat across both innings. This is Zimbabwe's biggest defeat by innings whereas NZ recorded the third-biggest win in Test history. We decode Zimbabwe's biggest defeats (by innings).

#1 An innings and 359 runs vs New Zealand, 2025, Bulawayo As mentioned, New Zealand decimated a sorry Zimbabwe side by an innings and 359 runs to record their biggest win in Test cricket (by innings). Zimbabwe perished for 125 in the 1st innings with Matt Henry taking a fifer. New Zealand then scored a mammoth 601/3d. Three batters scored 150-plus for the team. In response, Zimbabwe, trailing by 476 runs, faltered once again (117/10).

#2 An innings and 301 runs vs New Zealand, 2012, Napier In the 2012 Napier Test, the Kiwis went on to record a score of 495/7d in the 1st innings. Brendon McCullum (83), Martin Guptill (51), Ross Taylor (122) and BJ Watling (102) were superb. In response, Zimbabwe folded for 51 in 28.5 overs. Following on, they were bundled out for 143 next. Chris Martin claimed 6/26 in the 3rd innings.