BJP MPs urge action against opposition leaders surrounding PM's seat 

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) women Members of Parliament have backed Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla , accusing opposition MPs of throwing papers toward the Chair and entering the Well of the House. The incident took place during a debate on the President's address. The BJP MPs wrote to Birla, alleging that opposition women MPs "surrounded the Prime Minister's seat" and later approached his chamber aggressively on February 4.

Allegations detailed BJP termed incident 'darkest moment in parliamentary democracy's history' The BJP MPs described the incident as an "unfortunate and regrettable incident" where opposition members entered the Well of the House, climbed onto tables, tore papers, and threw them toward the Speaker. They claimed to be "deeply provoked and enraged" but did not retaliate on senior leaders' instructions. The BJP termed it one of the "darkest moments in our parliamentary democracy's history."

Preventive measures Congress women MPs refuted all allegations Speaker Birla had earlier said he advised Prime Minister Narendra Modi against coming to the House after receiving information about possible unrest from Congress MPs. The Congress women MPs had alleged that their protests were peaceful and in line with parliamentary norms, but they faced unprecedented targeting. They also claimed Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi was denied speaking opportunities over four days during the Motion of Thanks to President's Address.

