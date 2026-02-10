After Microsoft, Amazon plans content marketplace for AI training

The proposed content marketplace could significantly change how publishers and AI companies interact. As of now, there's a lot of debate over the usage of online content for training models or generating responses for users. Publishers are pushing for usage-based fees that would increase with the amount of their content used.

Company response

Microsoft's Publisher Content Marketplace

When asked about the content marketplace, an Amazon spokesperson said they had "nothing specific to share on this subject at this time." This comes as other tech giants like Microsoft are also working on similar initiatives. Last week, Microsoft announced its plans to develop a Publisher Content Marketplace (PCM), an AI licensing hub displaying usage terms set by publishers.