After Microsoft, Amazon plans content marketplace for AI training
What's the story
Amazon is reportedly planning to launch a content marketplace, The Information reported. The platform would let publishers sell their content directly to companies developing artificial intelligence (AI) products. Ahead of an Amazon Web Services (AWS) conference, slides were shared mentioning this new marketplace alongside AWS's core AI tools such as Bedrock and Quick Suite.
Market shift
Current dynamics between publishers and AI companies
The proposed content marketplace could significantly change how publishers and AI companies interact. As of now, there's a lot of debate over the usage of online content for training models or generating responses for users. Publishers are pushing for usage-based fees that would increase with the amount of their content used.
Company response
Microsoft's Publisher Content Marketplace
When asked about the content marketplace, an Amazon spokesperson said they had "nothing specific to share on this subject at this time." This comes as other tech giants like Microsoft are also working on similar initiatives. Last week, Microsoft announced its plans to develop a Publisher Content Marketplace (PCM), an AI licensing hub displaying usage terms set by publishers.