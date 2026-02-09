LOADING...
Khamenei breaks 37-year tradition, skips military meet amid US tensions
By Snehil Singh
Feb 09, 2026
11:12 am
What's the story

For the first time since 1989, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei skipped a crucial meeting with air force commanders on February 8. The annual gathering, which is a symbol of loyalty to the Islamic Republic, was attended by the armed forces' chief of staff, Abdolrahim Mousavi, instead. The absence comes amid heightened tensions between Tehran and Washington, with fears of a possible United States military strike looming over Iran.

Strategic message

Speculations on shift in Iran's military strategy

Khamenei's absence from the meeting has sparked speculation about a possible shift in Iran's military strategy. The annual meeting commemorates the anniversary of February 8, 1979, when a group of Air Force officers pledged allegiance to Ruhollah Khomeini, the founder of the Islamic Republic and Khamenei's predecessor as Supreme Leader.

Diplomatic efforts

Recent nuclear talks between Iran and US

According to Firstpost, analysts believe that sending a deputy instead of attending himself could be a strategic decision to show that Iran is prioritizing caution over ritual displays of strength. Recently, Iran and the US held nuclear talks in Oman. Iranian diplomats described these discussions as a "good start," despite major disagreements over Tehran's missile program and regional policies, with Iran maintaining that no one can stop it from continuing its nuclear enrichment activities.

Warning

US pressure on Iran

The US has been unrelentingly pressuring Iran to drop its nuclear program. On February 5, US President Donald Trump stated that Khamenei should be "very worried." Amid a massive military buildup, US envoy Steve Witkoff, along with Jared Kushner and Commander of US Central Command (CENTCOM) Brad Cooper, visited the USS Abraham Lincoln in the Arabian Sea.

