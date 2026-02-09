Khamenei breaks 37-year tradition, skips military meet amid US tensions

For the first time since 1989, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei skipped a crucial meeting with air force commanders on February 8. The annual gathering, which is a symbol of loyalty to the Islamic Republic, was attended by the armed forces' chief of staff, Abdolrahim Mousavi, instead. The absence comes amid heightened tensions between Tehran and Washington, with fears of a possible United States military strike looming over Iran.

Strategic message Speculations on shift in Iran's military strategy Khamenei's absence from the meeting has sparked speculation about a possible shift in Iran's military strategy. The annual meeting commemorates the anniversary of February 8, 1979, when a group of Air Force officers pledged allegiance to Ruhollah Khomeini, the founder of the Islamic Republic and Khamenei's predecessor as Supreme Leader.

Diplomatic efforts Recent nuclear talks between Iran and US According to Firstpost, analysts believe that sending a deputy instead of attending himself could be a strategic decision to show that Iran is prioritizing caution over ritual displays of strength. Recently, Iran and the US held nuclear talks in Oman. Iranian diplomats described these discussions as a "good start," despite major disagreements over Tehran's missile program and regional policies, with Iran maintaining that no one can stop it from continuing its nuclear enrichment activities.

Advertisement