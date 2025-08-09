New Zealand thrash hapless Zimbabwe to win 2nd Test: Stats

New Zealand beat Zimbabwe by an innings and 359 runs in the 2nd Test match at Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo. Zimbabwe posted 125 and 117 with the Kiwis smashing 601/3d in between. Zakary Foulkes shone on Test debut, picking nine wickets in the match. With the bat, the Kiwis had three centurions, all of them scoring 150-plus. NZ have sealed the series 2-0.

Wins NZ enter record books As per Cricbuzz, New Zealand have recorded the third biggest innings win in Test cricket. Biggest innings wins in Test cricket: Innings & 579 runs Eng vs Aus The Oval 1938 Innings & 360 runs Aus vs SA Johannesburg 2002 Innings & 359 runs NZ vs Zim Bulawayo 2025 Innings & 336 runs WI vs Ind Kolkata 1958/59

Information Contrasting records for the two sides This is now the biggest loss for Zimbabwe in Test cricket by runs. It's also the largest win for New Zealand (in terms of runs).

Summary How did the match pan out? Zimbabwe perished for 125 runs in the 1st innings, The likes of Matt Henry (5/40) and Foulkes (4/38) tore apart the hosts. In response, New Zealand saw Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls and Rachin Ravindra hammers daddy hundreds to decimate the Zimbabwean bowlers. NZ scored 601/3 at stumps on Day 2. On Day 3, they bowled out Zimbabwe for a paltry 117. Foulkes claimed 5/37.

Henry Matt Henry claims his 6th five-wicket haul in Tests Henry was the pick of the bowlers for his side on Day 1 of the 2nd Test. Henry rattled the hosts with figures worth 5/40 from 15 overs. This was his 6th five-wicket haul in Test cricket. In the 3rd innings, he claimed two wickets for 16 runs, finishing the contest with 7 scalps. He now owns 136 wickets from 32 matches.

Foulkes Foulkes shines on debut with nine match scalps Foulkes impressed on his Test debut. The bowler bagged four wickets for 38 runs from 16 overs on Day 1 and then took 5/37 from nine overs on Day 3. He claimed nine wickets for 75 runs in this contest. Foulkes now owns the 2nd-best match figures by a New Zealand bowler against Zimbabwe in Tests.

Young Will Young slams his 11th half-century in Tests New Zealand opener Will Young slammed a superb 74-run knock for his side on Day 1 of the 2nd Test. Young and Conway added 162 runs in 35 overs. Young's knock saw him race to 1,178 runs at 32.72. This was his 11th fifty in Tests. In 2 matches versus Zimbabwe, he has 115 runs at 57.50.

Conway 2,000 Test runs and 5th century for Conway Conway, who resumed Day 2 alongside Jacob Duffy, reached his fifth Test century and his first in 32 innings. He was part of a century-plus stand alongside Nicholls for the 3rd wicket. Conway ended up with 153 runs from 245 balls, slamming 18 fours. Playing his 29th Test, Conway raced past 2,000 runs at an average of 39.26. He owns 2,081 runs.

Nicholls Nicholls slams an unbeaten 150; posts 10th Test hundred Nicholls walked in when his side was 235/2. Alongside Conway, he added 110 runs for the 3rd wicket. He added 256* runs alongside Ravindra. Nicholls has raced past 3,150 runs (3,161) in Tests at 39-plus. In addition to 10 tons, he also owns 12 fifties from 58 matches (90 innings). As per ESPNcricinfo, in 4 matches versus Zimbabwe, he has 221 runs (100s: 1).

Ravindra Rachin Ravindra floors Zimbabwe with his 3rd Test hundred Ravindra walked in when the Kiwis were 345/3 in the 83rd over of their innings. Ravindra scored an unbeaten 165 runs from 139 balls. He smashed 21 fours and 2 sixes. Playing his 17th Test (32 innings), Ravindra has raced to 1,224 runs at 42-plus. This is his 3rd ton in Tests (50s: 4).