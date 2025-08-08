New Zealand's Henry Nicholls hammers his 10th Test century: Stats

New Zealand batter Henry Nicholls has blunted Zimbabwe with a solid century on Day 2 of the 2nd Test at Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo. NZ resumed Day 2 on 174/1 as Nicholls walked in when his side was 235/2. Alongside Devon Conway, he added 110 runs for the 3rd wicket. He then has added 256* runs alongside Rachin Ravindra with NZ 601/3 at stumps.

Knock A brilliant effort from Nicholls This was a superb effort from Nicholls, who was calm and composed throughout Day 2. He put a price on his wicket and deflated the hosts with two brilliant hundred-plus stands. He reached his ton by running a three in the 105th over. He took 165 balls for his hundred. NZ have been positive with the bat and Nicholls has played a key role.

Information Nicholls is unbeaten on 150 runs At stumps on Day 2, Nicholls is unbeaten on 150 runs from 245 balls with the help of 15 fours. His partner Ravindra is unscathed on a supreme 165* from just 139 balls. The two have added an unbeaten 256 runs from 285 balls.

Stats 10th Test hundred, including first against Zimbabwe Nicholls has raced past 3,150 runs (3,161) in Tests at 39-plus. In addition to 10 tons, he also owns 12 fifties from 58 matches (90 innings). Nicholls, who made a return to Tests after quite some time, managed 34 and 4* in the first clash against Zimbabwe. As per ESPNcricinfo, in 4 matches versus Zimbabwe, he has 221 runs currently (100s: 1).