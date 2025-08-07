Will Young slams his 11th half-century in Tests: Key stats

New Zealand opener Will Young slammed a superb 74-run knock for his side on Day 1 of the 2nd Test against Zimbabwe in Bulawayo. After Zimbabwe perished for 125 runs, New Zealand openers Young and Devon Conway bolstered the visitors. New Zealand ended Day 1 on 174/1, taking a lead by 49 runs. Young and Conway added 162 runs in 35 overs.

Knock Young makes a solid 74 It was a composed effort from the NZ openers. Both players looked solid and fluent against the new ball. Young was good especially through covers with his superb drives. The 162-run stand was assertive as the Zimbabwe bowlers were kept at bay. Young was finally dismissed Trevor Gwandu late in the 3rd session. He consumed 120 balls, hitting nine fours.

Stats 6th fifty in away Tests for Young Young's knock saw him race to 1,178 runs at 32.72. This was his 11th fifty in Tests. In 2 matches versus Zimbabwe, he has 115 runs at 57.50. As per ESPNcricinfo, in 11 away matches (home of opposition), Young has scored 697 runs at 36.88. This was his 6th fifty in away Tests.