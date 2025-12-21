Uttarakhand: CM Dhami makes Bhagavad Gita recitation mandatory in schools

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has announced that reciting verses from the Bhagavad Gita will be made mandatory in all government schools across the state. According to ANI, the initiative is aimed at helping students connect with Indian culture and develop strong moral values. Each morning assembly in schools will now include a verse from the Bhagavad Gita along with its meaning for students.

Twitter Post Pushkar Dhami's post on X हमारी सरकार द्वारा प्रदेश के स्कूलों में गीता के श्लोकों के पाठ को अनिवार्य किया गया है। यह पहल विद्यार्थियों को भारतीय संस्कृति, नैतिक मूल्यों और जीवन-दर्शन से जोड़ते हुए उनके सर्वांगीण विकास का मार्ग प्रशस्त कर रही है। pic.twitter.com/RbL7UE3E5w — Pushkar Singh Dhami (@pushkardhami) December 21, 2025

Curriculum change Gita and Ramayana to be part of school curriculum The move is in line with implementing the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. Under this policy, both the Bhagavad Gita and Ramayana will be included in the curriculum of government schools across Uttarakhand. However, the state government claims they won't be taught as religious texts but rather as tools for character building and emotional development.

Public response Mixed reactions to Gita recitation initiative The decision has received mixed reactions from different quarters. Mufti Shamoon Qasmi of the Uttarakhand Madrasa Board welcomed it as a step toward promoting cultural unity. However, some teachers' groups have been reported to express concerns that this could lead to religious instruction in state-funded schools, which is prohibited by India's Constitution.

Cultural preservation CM Dhami's commitment to preserving Uttarakhand's culture CM Dhami has been vocal about his government's commitment to preserving Uttarakhand's rich cultural heritage. He recently highlighted the historic Kattarmal Sun Temple in Almora district as an example of the state's architectural and devotional legacy from the Katyuri era. The temple, dedicated to Lord Suryadev, is a symbol of Uttarakhand's glorious history and vibrant cultural tradition, he said.