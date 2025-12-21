LOADING...
Uttarakhand: CM Dhami makes Bhagavad Gita recitation mandatory in schools
Both Bhagavad Gita and Ramayana will be included in the government schools' curriculum across Uttarakhand

By Snehil Singh
Dec 21, 2025
04:49 pm
What's the story

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has announced that reciting verses from the Bhagavad Gita will be made mandatory in all government schools across the state. According to ANI, the initiative is aimed at helping students connect with Indian culture and develop strong moral values. Each morning assembly in schools will now include a verse from the Bhagavad Gita along with its meaning for students.

Pushkar Dhami's post on X

Curriculum change

Gita and Ramayana to be part of school curriculum

The move is in line with implementing the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. Under this policy, both the Bhagavad Gita and Ramayana will be included in the curriculum of government schools across Uttarakhand. However, the state government claims they won't be taught as religious texts but rather as tools for character building and emotional development.

Public response

Mixed reactions to Gita recitation initiative

The decision has received mixed reactions from different quarters. Mufti Shamoon Qasmi of the Uttarakhand Madrasa Board welcomed it as a step toward promoting cultural unity. However, some teachers' groups have been reported to express concerns that this could lead to religious instruction in state-funded schools, which is prohibited by India's Constitution.

Cultural preservation

CM Dhami's commitment to preserving Uttarakhand's culture

CM Dhami has been vocal about his government's commitment to preserving Uttarakhand's rich cultural heritage. He recently highlighted the historic Kattarmal Sun Temple in Almora district as an example of the state's architectural and devotional legacy from the Katyuri era. The temple, dedicated to Lord Suryadev, is a symbol of Uttarakhand's glorious history and vibrant cultural tradition, he said.

Cultural event

Dhami's address at Mahakauthig cultural event

Further, Dhami addressed the Mahakauthig cultural event organized by the Parvatiya Cultural Society in Noida. He praised Uttarakhandis living outside the state for keeping their folk culture and traditions alive. "Such events are playing a vital role in passing our folk traditions, art forms, and cultural values to the younger generation," he said.