Was Katrina Kaif Salman Khan's first choice for 'Wanted'?

Salman Khan 's 2009 blockbuster Wanted, a remake of the Telugu hit Pokiri, marked a major turning point in his career. The film saw him as Radhe, an undercover cop posing as a gangster. In a recent interview with Rediff, producer Boney Kapoor revealed that Khan had wanted Katrina Kaif to play the female lead in Wanted. However, Kapoor decided to go with Ayesha Takia instead. Here's why.

Casting decision Kapoor's reasoning behind the casting choice Kapoor explained his reasoning for not casting Kaif. "Salman had suggested Katrina Kaif's name for the role of the heroine in Wanted, the Hindi remake of Pokiri," he said. "But since the character is initially ambivalent about her feelings for Radhe, I reasoned that it would be better if we cast an actress who had never been paired with him before." He added they considered several names, including Genelia Deshmukh, before finally choosing Takia.

Film selection Kapoor's initial interest in 'Pokiri' Kapoor also shared how he decided to cast Khan in Wanted. He said, "I happened to see Puri Jagannadh's 2006 Telugu blockbuster, Pokiri. I thought Salman would be apt for the character of Radhe aka Rajveer Shekhavat." "I wanted him to see the film and had arranged two preview shows, but because of his hectic schedule, Salman couldn't make it."