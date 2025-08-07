Chelsea in talks to sign Manchester United's Alejandro Garnacho: Details

Chelsea Football Club are reportedly in negotiations with Manchester United over the potential signing of Argentine winger Alejandro Garnacho. The 21-year-old has been advised to seek a new club, as United's head coach Ruben Amorim believes he wants a new challenge. Garnacho nearly joined Chelsea in January, but the deal fell through despite strong indications that he would eventually move to Stamford Bridge. Here's more.

Transfer dynamics No agreement reached yet Despite the ongoing talks, no agreement has been reached yet. As a 'home-grown' player, Garnacho's transfer fee could be crucial for United from a profit and sustainability perspective. As per BBC Sport, a line of communication has been left open throughout the summer. However, there is now more focus around the talks, although there is no agreement on a transfer just yet.

Training adjustments Garnacho was detached and unhappy Although Garnacho went on United's post-season tour of Asia, he appeared detached and unhappy. He was not part of the recent three-match trip to the United States after being told to delay his return for pre-season training in hopes of a deal. When that didn't materialize, he was instructed to train at different times than Amorim's squad along with other players.

Coach's perspective 'Sometimes things don't work out' When asked about Garnacho in Chicago last week, Amorim said: "You can see he is talented, he's a really talented boy. But sometimes things don't work out." He added that while he understands Garnacho's desire for a different environment with new leadership, it isn't an issue. "Sometimes you adapt to one guy and have a connection, other times you want a new challenge," Amorim explained.