IPL: Sanju Samson requests to be released by Rajasthan Royals

Sanju Samson , the captain of Rajasthan Royals (RR) , has requested to be released ahead of the IPL 2026 auction. As per a report in ESPNcricinfo, the request was made immediately after the conclusion of IPL 2025. However, RR have not yet given a definitive answer on his release. The decision will be taken by the franchise's lead owner Manoj Badale in consultation with head coach Rahul Dravid. Here's more.

Career highlights Samson's IPL journey Samson, 30, started his IPL career with RR from 2013 to 2015 before moving to Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) for two seasons. He rejoined RR in 2018 and was appointed as captain in 2021. Under his leadership, the team reached the IPL final for the first time since their inaugural win in 2008. However, key players such as Jos Buttler and Yuzvendra Chahal were released ahead of the mega auction last year.

Recent challenges RR's most-capped player and leading run-scorer Samson was among six players retained by RR ahead of last year's mega auction, at a price of ₹18 crore. However, he only played nine of RR's 14 matches in IPL 2025 due to a side strain. Riyan Parag captained the team in his absence as they finished ninth with just four wins. Despite these challenges, Samson remains RR's most-capped player (149) and leading run-scorer (4,027 runs).

Upcoming events Other notable developments regarding Samson Currently, Samson is at the BCCI's Center of Excellence in Bengaluru for a training program meant for a select group of players. He is likely to be picked for the Asia Cup starting September 9 in UAE. Before that, he will play some matches in Kerala Cricket League where Kochi Blue Tigers recently bought him for ₹26.8 lakh, making him the most expensive player in tournament history.