Devon Conway completes 2,000 runs in Tests: Key stats

New Zealand opener Devon Conway has raced to 2,000 runs in Test cricket. The left-handed batter reached the landmark on Day 1 of the 2nd Test against Zimbabwe at Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo. Conway, who has been New Zealand's mainstay opener across formats, attained the feat with 72nd run in the 2nd innings. He scored a fine 88 in the series opener against Zimbabwe.

Information NZ respond strongly after Zimbabwe's 125 Zimbabwe were folded for 125 runs in the first innings with New Zealand responding well. Openers Will Young and Conway have added a century-plus stand with the Kiwis taking a lead already.

Milestone A look at his Test career Conway made his Test debut in 2021 against England at Lord's. In 29 matches, he owns over 2,000 runs at 36-plus. His tally includes 4 tons and 13 half-centuries. Notably, Conway slammed an incredible double-century on his Test debut (200), which is also his highest score in the format. He tallied 223 runs across two innings, the highest score for NZ on Test debut.

Information Over 1,100 Test runs overseas As per ESPNcricinfo, over 1,100 of Conway's Test runs have come away from home (home of opposition). In 16 away Tests, the batter averages around 40. Two of his tons have come overseas.