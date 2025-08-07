Manchester United agree a deal in principle for Benjamin Sesko

Manchester United have agreed a deal in principle with RB Leipzig to sign striker Benjamin Sesko. As per Sky Sports News, high-ranking officials from both clubs were in Germany to finalize the details of the deal. And now, they have struck a deal. The report states that the deal breaks down to an initial £66.3m (€76.5m) and £7.37m (€8.5m) in performance related add-ons. On Wednesday, Manchester United made a bid of an initial £65m plus £8.9m in add-ons for Sesko. Here's more.

Player preference Sesko's commitment to United strengthened the deal Earlier, Sesko made it clear that he only wants a move to Old Trafford. His strong desire to join United has not gone unnoticed by club officials, who have said they only want players who are committed to their vision. Despite interest from Newcastle United, Sesko was fixated on a switch to Manchester United. Sesko will now complete the formalities, including undergoing a medical, before completing his move to Old Trafford.

Player profile Forward's impressive stats The 22-year-old forward has been a highly valuable asset in a market lacking natural goal scorers. Since joining Leipzig from Red Bull Salzburg two years ago, he has scored 39 goals in 87 games. Last season, he scored 13 goals and provided five assists in 33 appearances for Leipzig, helping his team secure seventh place in the Bundesliga.

Transfer plans United's pursuit of Sesko United made Sesko their top priority in the transfer window, although Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins remained an option. The club was looking to strengthen their squad after a disappointing last season. However, they have now successfully fended off competition from Newcastle, who were also interested in the young forward amid uncertainty over Alexander Isak's future at the club.

NUFC Newcastle made two bids for the player The Magpies made an improved bid on Tuesday belived to be £69.7m (€80m) as a fixed fee plus add-ons for the Slovenia international. This was after Newcastle saw their first offer of £65.3m plus £4.36m (€75m+€5m) in bonuses get rejected by the Bundesliga club. The club was said to be in talks over the structure of a deal after making the official bid. Notably, Newcastle were negotiating with Leipzig and decided to raise their offer.

Information Player set to complete move on Friday As per Fabrizio Romano, Sesko is set to fly to Manchester tonight alongside his agent. The player is set to complete his medical and sign a deal on Friday.