Manchester United vs Newcastle: Where will Benjamin Sesko end up?

RB Leipzig forward Benjamin Sesko is set to depart the club this summer. Leipzig have seen both Newcastle United and Manchester United submit bids for the talented 22-year-old striker. The Magpies saw their first bid get turned down before they offered another improved deal which aligns with Leipzig. On the other hand, Manchester United entered the race and have offered a first bid, yet to be approved by Leipzig. Here we analyze the current situation and options.

Bid comparison Is Sesko leaning toward Man United? As per a report in Sky Sports News, Sesko is leaning toward a move to Manchester United over Newcastle. Manchester United made a bid of an initial £65m plus £8.9m in add-ons. for Sesko. The report states that although there is no full agreement yet, discussions are said to be heading in a positive direction. It's believed that Sesko prefers the Old Trafford project over St Mary's. However, no full agreement has been reached yet between all parties involved.

Newcastle Newcastle have made two bids for the player The Magpies made an improved bid on Tuesday belived to be £69.7m (€80m) as a fixed fee plus add-ons for the Slovenia international. This was after Newcastle saw their first offer of £65.3m plus £4.36m (€75m+€5m) in bonuses get rejected by the Bundesliga club. The club was said to be in talks over the structure of a deal after making the official bid. Notably, Newcastle was negotiating with Leipzig and decided to raise their offer.

Departure preparation Sesko trained separately at Leipzig's training complex Sesko missed RB Leipzig's pre-season friendly loss to Atalanta on Saturday, owing to his anticipated departure from the club. The striker trained separately at Leipzig's training complex on Tuesday, indicating his readiness for a potential transfer. Despite the situation, he maintains a good relationship with RB Leipzig and is keen on leaving only after reaching an agreement with them.

Transfer implications What does it mean for Newcastle striker Alexander Isak? Sesko's possible move to Manchester United may affect Newcastle striker Alexander Isak. The Magpies are only willing to let Isak leave if they can find an immediate replacement. Liverpool had a £110 million plus add-ons offer rejected by the club, which is also eyeing Brentford's Yoane Wissa as a potential signing. If Sesko joins Newcastle, Isak could end up at Liverpool in a mega deal.

Future prospects What about Man United forward Rasmus Hojlund? Manchester United's pursuit of Sesko has raised questions over Rasmus Hojlund's future at the club. Notably, Leipzig themselves are said to be interested in Hojlund and has looked into loan conditions as part of any possible deal for Sesko. The potential arrival of a new striker could limit Hojlund's game time at Old Trafford. Recently, the Danish international said he is willing to stay at Old Trafford and fight for a berth. Amorim also said he is happy with Hojlund.