What's the story

Tottenham Hotspur forward, Dejan Kulusevski, has undergone surgery on his right patella.

The medical procedure comes just days before the club's highly-anticipated UEFA Europa League final against Manchester United.

As per Sky Sports, despite the injury, Tottenham have not ruled out the possibility of the 25-year-old returning for the remainder of this season.

The club confirmed that he will start his rehabilitation process with their medical team immediately.