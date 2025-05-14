Tottenham's Kulusevski undergoes knee surgery ahead of Europa League final
What's the story
Tottenham Hotspur forward, Dejan Kulusevski, has undergone surgery on his right patella.
The medical procedure comes just days before the club's highly-anticipated UEFA Europa League final against Manchester United.
As per Sky Sports, despite the injury, Tottenham have not ruled out the possibility of the 25-year-old returning for the remainder of this season.
The club confirmed that he will start his rehabilitation process with their medical team immediately.
Match setback
Injury occurred during Premier League match
Kulusevski's injury came during matchweek 36 of the Premier League 2024-25 season on Sunday where Tottenham lost 0-2 at home to Crystal Palace. Spurs's defeat saw them slip to 17th in the standings just below United on 16th.
The young forward had just returned from a foot injury last month.
Kulusevski's return from injury had given a huge boost to Tottenham as they marched toward the Europa League final.
He played crucial roles in victories over Eintracht Frankfurt and Bodo/Glimt, helping secure Tottenham's place in the Europa League final next Wednesday in Bilbao.
Information
10 goals and 11 assists for Kulusevski this season
Kulusevski has played 49 games for Spurs across all competitions in the ongoing season. He has scored 10 goals in addition to contributing with a tally of 11 assists. He has 1 goal and 3 assists in the Europa League this season.
Twitter Post
Injury blow!
We can confirm that Dejan Kulusevski suffered an injury to his right patella in our Premier League fixture against Crystal Palace last weekend.— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) May 14, 2025
Following further specialist consultation, the midfielder has undergone surgery today and will commence his rehabilitation with our… pic.twitter.com/haC3MThcMd