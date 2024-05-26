Next Article

Which Premier League teams have qualified for Europe? Details here

By Rajdeep Saha 12:16 am May 26, 202412:16 am

What's the story Manchester United will play European football next season. The Red Devils gained UEFA Europa League qualification. This was after they beat Manchester City 2-1 to win the FA Cup title at Wembley on Saturday. Earlier, United finished eighth in the Premier League which wasn't enough for Europe. However, the FA Cup win sees them qualify for Europe's second-tier competition. Here are the details.

United join Spurs in UEL; Chelsea to play Conference League

Tottenham Hotspur﻿ finished fifth in the Premier League 2023-24 season. They secured a direct qualification for the Europa League. Chelsea﻿, who finished sixth, secured Europe, but the tournament wasn't decided with Man United in the FA Cup final. The Blues will now play in the UEFA Conference League (3rd-tier) with Man United securing Europa League. Newcastle United, who finished seventh, won't feature in Europe.

Which sides have qualified for Europe?

The likes of Manchester City, Arsenal, Liverpool and Aston Villa will ply their trades in the Champions League 2024-24 season. Man City won the Premier League title on the final day as Arsenal finished second. Liverpool, who saw Jurgen Klopp depart, finished third ahead of Aston Villa. Champions League: Man City, Arsenal, Liverpool, Aston Villa Europa League: Tottenham, Man United Conference League: Chelsea

The story of Tottenham, Chelsea and Newcastle

Tottenham beat relegated Sheffield United to finish fifth. Spurs collected 66 points (W20 D6 L12). Chelsea maintained their breathtaking form of late, beating Bournemouth at Stamford Bridge. The Blues took sixth place (W18 D9 L11). Chelsea claimed 63 points. Meanwhile, Newcastle settled for seventh place with a win over Brentford. The Magpies managed 60 points (W18 D6 L14).

Manchester United finished eighth in Premier League

Manchester United beat Brighton 2-0 on the final matchday but couldn't finish ahead of Newcastle. Erik ten Hag's men managed 60 points but had a goal difference of -1 compared to Newcastle's +23. Man United recorded their lowest finish in the Premier League.

13th FA Cup win helped United earn European berth

Manchester United claimed 2023-24 edition of the FA Cup. Goals from Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo saw United have a 2-0 lead going into half-time. City upped their intensity in the second half and were rewarded late on via Jeremy Doku. However, United held on. Only Arsenal (14) have won the FA Cup more often than Man United (13).

Another bonus for Man United

Manchester United will face Man City in the 2024 FA Community Shield at Wembley. This will hand United a chance to win another piece of silverware ahead of the 2024-25 season.