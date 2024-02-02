Manchester United held their nerves to pip Wolves 4-3

Manchester United pip Wolves in a seven-goal thriller: Key stats

By Rajdeep Saha 03:53 am Feb 02, 202403:53 am

What's the story Manchester United held their nerves to pip Wolves 4-3 in a dramatic Premier League contest at the Molinuex. United were comfortably placed at half-time with a 2-0 lead. Erik ten Hag's men wasted several chances to put the game to bed. Wolves pulled one back before Scott Mctominay made it 3-1. Wolves scored twice thereafter. Kobbie Mainoo won the match for United thereafter.

Match stats and points table

United clocked 21 shots out of which 8 were on target. Wolves managed seven shots on target from 16 attempts. Wolves dominated possession (56%) and clocked an 87% pass accuracy. With this win, United have moved to seventh in the Premier League 2023-24 standings. After 22 matches, United have 35 points. Wolves are 11th as their four-match unbeaten run came to an end.