Virat Kohli completes 17 years in international cricket: Notable records

India's veteran batter Virat Kohli has completed 17 years in international cricket. The 36-year-old made his debut for India on this day (August 18) back in 2008, against Sri Lanka in an ODI match. Kohli has not looked back ever since, having made a ton of records across formats. After 17 incredible years, he is active in only the 50-over format.

Context Why does this story matter? Kohli is among the all-time greats to grace the sport. The 36-year-old is still going strong and has inspired millions of people with his exceptional work ethic, grit, and determination. He has been a stalwart for Indian cricket for 17 long years, and looking at his fitness, there is plenty more ODI cricket to come in the upcoming months.

ODI cricket Third-most ODI runs; 51 centuries In an illustrious career, Kohli has scaled mountains in ODI cricket. He is the third-highest run-getter in the format, with 14,181 runs in 302 matches at 57.88. He is only behind legends Sachin Tendulkar (18,426) and Kumar Sangakkara (14,234). In 2023, Kohli equaled the Master Blaster in terms of ODI centuries. He now has two more tons (51) than Tendulkar.

Run-chases Master of run-chases Kohli's record in run-chases deserves a special mention. He is certainly the master of run-chases, especially in ODI cricket. King Kohli is the only cricketer to have slammed over 20 ODI centuries (24) in successful run-chases. He averages an astonishing 88.20 in this regard. Even the great Tendulkar is behind Kohli. The Master Blaster has 14 ODI tons in these games.

Do you know? Centuries galore! Kohli is the only batter to have slammed eight or more ODI centuries against three different teams (10 vs Sri Lanka, 9 vs West Indies, and 8 vs Australia). No other batter has scored more than nine ODI tons against an opposition.

Information Over 27,000 runs across formats Overall, Kohli has 27,599 runs across formats in international cricket at 52.27, only behind Tendulkar (34,357) and Sangakkara (28,016). Kohli's 82 international tons are the second-most after Tendulkar (100). The former also has a record 143 international half-centuries.

T20Is Over 4,000 runs in T20Is Kohli retired from T20Is after powering India to the 2024 T20 World Cup title. He finished as one of only three batters with over 4,000 T20I runs. Overall, the former Indian captain managed 4,188 runs across 125 T20Is at an average of 48.69 (SR: 137.07). Only Rohit Sharma (4,231) and Babar Azam (4,223) have more runs. Kohli recorded 39 fifty-plus scores (one century).

Test cricket Fourth-most Test runs for India In a shocking announcement, Kohli retired from Test cricket in May this year. He concluded his Test career with 123 caps for India, scoring 9,230 runs at 46.85. He has 30 tons and 31 fifties under his belt. Tendulkar (15,921), Rahul Dravid (13,265), and Sunil Gavaskar (10,122) are the only Indians ahead of Kohli in terms of Test runs.

Captaincy India's most successful Test captain Kohli remains India's most successful Test captain. He took India to 40 wins out of 68 Tests, with an incredible win percentage of 58.82. As per ESPNcricinfo, Kohli scored an astonishing 5,864 runs in 113 Test innings as India's captain, averaging a phenomenal 54.80. Kohli smashed seven double-tons in his illustrious Test career, and each of them has come while leading the team.