Kohli featured in 123 Test matches for India, scoring 9,230 runs at 46.85. He has 30 tons and 31 fifties under his belt.

Sachin Tendulkar (15,921), Rahul Dravid (13,265), and Sunil Gavaskar (10,122) are the only Indians ahead of Kohli in terms of Test runs.

Meanwhile, in 55 home Test matches, Kohli owns 4,336 runs at 55.58. In 66 away matches, he bagged 4,774 runs at 41.51.