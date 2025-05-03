What's the story

Legendary Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar has raised doubts over Pakistan's participation in the upcoming Asia Cup.

His remarks come in the wake of the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir, which happened last month.

Meanwhile, the tournament is scheduled to be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka later this year.

However, the recent spike in India-Pakistan tensions has put the event's future and Pakistan's role in it in doubt.

Here are further details.