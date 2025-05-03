Gavaskar predicts Pakistan's exit from Asia Cup post Pahalgam attack
What's the story
Legendary Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar has raised doubts over Pakistan's participation in the upcoming Asia Cup.
His remarks come in the wake of the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir, which happened last month.
Meanwhile, the tournament is scheduled to be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka later this year.
However, the recent spike in India-Pakistan tensions has put the event's future and Pakistan's role in it in doubt.
Here are further details.
Official position
Gavaskar affirms BCCI will adhere to government's stance on Pakistan
In an interview with Sports Today, Gavaskar stressed that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will comply with the Indian government's stand.
"BCCI's stance has always been what the government of India tells them to do," he affirmed.
The cricket legend further noted that if tensions between India and Pakistan persist, he doesn't see Pakistan participating in the Asia Cup.
"I don't think it would be any different when it comes to the Asia Cup," he added.
ACC's fate
Gavaskar questions ACC's future amid India-Pakistan cricket tensions
Gavaskar also speculated about the possible disbandment of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), particularly after PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi assumed the role of ACC president.
"I don't know how it will be. It might be that the Asian Cricket Council could well be disbanded, and you could just have a three-nation tour, that could well have a three-nation tournament," he stated.
This speculation arises amid ongoing India-Pakistan tensions, casting doubt on future cricketing ties between the two nations.
Sports impact
Gavaskar raises concerns over growing tensions impacting cricket relations
Gavaskar voiced concern over growing India-Pakistan tensions, warning it could further complicate bilateral cricket ties.
"It could well happen that India decides to pull out of the Asian Cricket Council that could well happen. But I think it is dependent on what happens in the next couple of months," Gavaskar stated, talking about the future of the ACC.
Meanwhile, his statement highlights the effect of geopolitics on international sporting events.