Asia Cup 2023 final concludes in 129 balls: Third-shortest ODI

Sports

Asia Cup 2023 final concludes in 129 balls: Third-shortest ODI

Written by Parth Dhall September 17, 2023 | 08:19 pm 2 min read

India won the match by 10 wickets (Image source: X/@BCCI)

India thrashed Sri Lanka in Colombo to win their eighth Asia Cup title on September 17. The Men in Blue chased down a paltry 51, claiming their biggest win in the format (by 263 balls). Mohammed Siraj ripped through SL's batting order as their innings ended in 15.2 overs. Only 129 balls were bowled throughout the two innings, making it the third-shortest ODI.

Why does this story matter?

The Asia Cup 2023 final turned out to be an anti-climax for the Lankans. After electing to bat first, they lost six batters for just 12 runs. Siraj bowled back-to-back overs and entered the record books with a six-fer. SL mustered just 50 before India won in 6.1 overs. It became just the third ODI to get over in less than 140 deliveries.

Third-shortest ODI

The India-SL Asia Cup 2023 final is now the third-shortest match in ODI history (in terms of balls). As per Cricbuzz, only two ODIs have been concluded in fewer balls (decisive result) - 104 balls: Nepal vs USA in 2020 and 120 balls: Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe in 2001. The SL vs Canada encounter in 2003 got over in 140 balls.

Lowest-ever ODI total against India

Sri Lanka recorded the lowest-ever total by a side against India in ODI cricket. They surpassed Bangladesh, who were bundled out for 58 against India in Mirpur in 2014. This is also the second-lowest total for SL in ODIs. They recorded a mere 55 against West Indies in 1986. Notably, 43 against South Africa in 2012 remains their lowest ODI total.

India's biggest win in ODIs

India won the match by as many as 263 balls, their biggest win in ODI cricket (in terms of balls). Their previous biggest win came against Kenya in 2001 (by 231 balls). The one at the R Premadasa Stadium is just the third 10-wicket win in ODI finals. Notably, India were involved in another such win (197/0 vs Zimbabwe, Sharjah, 1998).

A look at the match's summary

SL skipper Dasun Shanaka won the toss and elected to bat first. Jasprit Bumrah struck early, while Siraj took four overs in an over to reduce SL to 12/6. Hardik Pandya then took three wickets as the Lankan innings folded for a mere 50 (15.2). Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill came out all guns blazing as India chased it down in the first Powerplay.

Share this timeline