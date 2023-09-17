Sri Lanka record the lowest-ever ODI total against India: Stats

Written by Parth Dhall September 17, 2023 | 05:36 pm 3 min read

Mohammed Siraj took a six-wicket haul (Image source: X/@ICC)

India have bowled Sri Lanka out for 50 in the 2023 Asia Cup final at the R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo. Mohammed Siraj ripped Sri Lanka's batting order apart, taking six wickets in just seven overs. He broke a flurry of records in this process. Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya (three) and Jasprit Bumrah (one) shared four wickets. This is now the lowest-ever ODI total against India.

Bumrah, Siraj shine in the first Powerplay

Bumrah dismissed opener Kusal Perera in the very first over. It was all about Siraj's thunderbolts thereafter. Siraj, whose first over was a maiden, dismissed Pathum Nissanka (first ball), Sadeera Samarawickrama (third), Charith Asalanka (fourth), and Dhananjaya de Silva (sixth) in his second over. Siraj, who conceded just four runs until then, became the first Indian to take four wickets in an over (ODIs).

Joint-quickest fifer in ODIs

On the fourth ball of his next over, Siraj dismissed SL skipper Dasun Shanaka to register his maiden ODI five-wicket haul. He completed his fifer in just 16 deliveries, the joint-quickest for a bowler in ODI cricket. He equaled the record of Sri Lankan legend Chaminda Vaas, who took a fifer in 16 balls against Bangladesh in 2003.

Siraj completes 50 ODI wickets

After dismissing Asalanka, Siraj completed 50 wickets in ODI cricket. Siraj took 29 games to accomplish the 50-wicket mark in ODIs. He became the joint-fourth-fastest Indian to the milestone, sharing the spot with fellow pacer Mohammed Shami. Ajit Agarkar (23 matches), Kuldeep Yadav (24), and Jasprit Bumrah (28) are the ones ahead of him in this regard.

Best bowling figures against SL in ODIs

Siraj took 6/21 in seven overs, including a maiden. These are now the best figures against Sri Lanka in an ODI. He broke the record of Pakistan lagend Waqar Younis, who took 6/26 in Sharjah in 1990. Siraj's 6/21 are the third-best figures by an Indian seamer in ODIs. These are overall the fourth-best ODI figures by an Indian player.

Lowest-ever ODI total against India

As mentioned, Sri Lanka have recorded the lowest-ever total by a side against India in ODI cricket. They surpassed Bangladesh, who were bundled out for 58 against India in Mirpur in 2014. This is also the second-lowest total for SL in ODIs. They recorded a mere 55 against West Indies in 1986. Notably, 43 against South Africa in 2012 remains their lowest ODI total.

A look at other notable numbers

As per Cricbuzz, Siraj has become the first Indian to take more than four wickets in the first 10 overs in an ODI (since 2002). This is the first instance of India taking six wickets in the first 10 overs in an ODI. SL were 12/6, the joint second-lowest score at the fall of the sixth wicket in ODI cricket.

Lowest total in an ODI final

Only two teams have been bowled out for under 70 in an ODI final. Sri Lanka have joined India on the list. The Men in Blue were bowled out for 54 against the Lankans in the 2000 Champions Trophy final in Sharjah.

