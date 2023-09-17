Mohammed Siraj completes 50 ODI wickets: Decoding his Stats

Written by Gaurav Tripathi September 17, 2023 | 04:10 pm 2 min read

Siraj is currently the ninth-ranked bowler in the ODIs (Source: X/@BCCI)

India's pace sensation Mohammed Siraj has completed 50 wickets in ODI cricket. He accomplished the milestone with his third wicket against Sri Lanka in the blockbuster final of the 2023 Asia Cup. The right-arm pacer has been on a roll in the 50-over format lately. He is currently the ninth-ranked bowler in the ODIs. Here we look at his stats.

A look at Siraj's ODI journey

Siraj made his ODI debut versus Australia in January 2019. He recorded figures of 0/76 in the contest and had to wait over three years to get his second ODI cap. The pacer made a comeback last year and hasn't looked back since then. Most of his success has come in the powerplay overs. Earlier this year, he even became the top-ranked ODI bowler.

Joint-fourth fastest Indian to get the milestone

Siraj took 29 games to accomplish the 50-wicket mark in ODIs. He became the joint-fourth-fastest Indian to the milestone, sharing the spot with fellow pacer Mohammed Shami. Ajit Agarkar (23 matches), Kuldeep Yadav (24), and Jasprit Bumrah (28) are the ones ahead of him in this regard. While Siraj averages over 21 in the format, his economy rate is over 4.8.

Most powerplay wickets since 2022

The pacer's ability to swing the new ball at pace has earned him remarkable success. 30 of Siraj's ODI wickets have come in the powerplay overs (27 innings). No bowler has taken even 20 wickets in this phase since the start of 2022. Notably, Siraj's average in the first 10 overs even lowers down to below 20.

Most ODI wickets since 2022 (full-member team players)

Siraj's tally of 50 ODI wickets is the most for a full-member team bowler since the start of 2022. West Indies speedster Alzarri Joseph trails him in this regard with 44 scalps. Among Indians, Kuldeep Yadav trails Siraj in this regard with 43 wickets. Meanwhile, Siraj boasts a couple of four-wicket hauls in the format with 4/32 being his best figures.

