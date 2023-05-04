Sports

IPL 2023, RR vs GT: Here are the player battles

May 04, 2023

Shami has over 10 Powerplay wickets in IPL 2023

Rajasthan Royals (RR) are set to host table-toppers Gujarat Titans (GT) in match number 48 of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) season. The battle of the previous season's two finalists has enthralled the fans so far. While the Titans were all over RR in IPL 2022, the Royals bounced back this season with a thrilling victory. Here are the key player battles.

Mohammed Shami vs RR openers

Mohammed Shami has grabbed eyeballs with his searing deliveries in IPL 2023. He now has 12 Powerplay wickets, the most by a bowler in this phase. It will be interesting to see how he fares against RR openers, Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal. Jaiswal has the second-most runs in IPL 2023, while Buttler's exploits can't be discounted. Shami has dismissed Buttler twice so far.

Second-best Powerplay bowling figures in IPL history

Against Delhi Capitals, Shami took four wickets to register the second-best Powerplay bowling figures in IPL history. He took four wickets for just 11 runs in four overs as DC were 28/5 in six overs.

Hardik Pandya vs Yuzvendra Chahal

Hardik Pandya has blown hot and cold with the bat so far. RR may unleash their trump card, Yuzvendra Chahal, to tackle Pandya. The GT swashbuckler hasn't had the best record against the veteran leggie. In 10 IPL meetings, Chahal has claimed his wicket thrice. Pandya has scored only 48 runs, that too with a strike rate of 87.27.

David Miller vs Sandeep Sharma

The ongoing IPL season has seen the resurgence of Indian seamer Sandeep Sharma. The right-arm pacer has bowled some tight lines to perturb the batters. He would hope to replicate this against the explosive David Miller. Notably, Sandeep has dismissed Miller twice in a span of 11 balls in the IPL. Miller's strike rate against Sandeep reads 118.18.

Pitch report, timing, and streaming details

The Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur will host the encounter. The pitch will assist spinners and batters would need to spend some time in the middle while assessing the conditions. As per Howstat, the average score batting first here is 157.06. The sides batting second usually prevail here. Star Sports will telecast the match, fans can also live-stream it on JioCinema from 7:30pm onward.