IPL 2023, RR vs LSG: Sanju Samson elects to field

Written by Parth Dhall Apr 19, 2023, 07:10 pm 2 min read

the Sawai Mansingh Stadium will host the encounter (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

﻿Rajasthan Royals (RR) would like to continue their sensational run as they host Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Match 26 of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL). While RR are leading the team standings with four wins in five games, LSG have claimed three wins in five outings. RR skipper Sanju Samson has won the toss and elected to field first.

Here are the two teams

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (captain and wicket-keeper), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jason Holder, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, and Yuzvendra Chahal. Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): KL Rahul (captain), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran (wicket-keeper), Ayush Badoni, Naveen-ul-Haq, Avesh Khan, Yudhvir Singh Charak, and Ravi Bishnoi.

Pitch report, timing, and streaming details

The upcoming contest will be the first affair at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium this season. The track here is on the neutral side, with the average first-innings run rate being 7.92. Dew can come into play. RR have fared well here, winning 32 of the 47 games. Star Sports will telecast the match, fans can also live-stream it on JioCinema for free (7:30pm).

A look at the head-to-head record

As LSG made their debut only last season, the two sides have locked horns just twice so far. The Men in Pink defeated KL Rahul's men on both occasions last season and would like to extend their winning streak. LSG would have redemption in mind.

Who are the key performers?

RR dashers Jos Buttler (204), Sanju Samson (157), and Shimron Hetmyer (183) have been among the runs this season with a strike rate of 160-plus apiece. With 11 wickets at an economy rate of 7.85, Yuzvendra Chahal is the joint-highest wicket-taker this season. LSG's Mark Wood shares the top spot with Chahal. Kyle Mayers smoked fiery fifties in LSG's first two matches this season.