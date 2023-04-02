Sports

IPL 2023, CSK vs LSG: Dhoni's men search Chepauk's comforts

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya Apr 02, 2023, 03:45 pm 3 min read

LSG defeated DC in their IPL 2023 opening clash (Source: Twitter/@LucknowIPL)

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 will return to Chepauk Stadium as Chennai Super Kings will host the Lucknow Super Giants in match number six on Monday. While CSK lost the curtain raiser against Gujarat Titans, LSG won their campaign opener against Delhi Capitals. It will be a homecoming for CSK and MS Dhoni at the Chepauk after three years. Here's the preview.

Pitch report, timing and streaming details

The Chepauk Stadium pitch generally remains low and slow, aiding the spinners. Anything around the 160-165 mark will be a suitable score. Batters will need to get their eyes in and once set it will favor them. Star Sports will telecast the match, fans can also live-stream it on JioCinema from 7:30 PM onward.

Here's a look at the head-to-head record

LSG made their IPL debut last season and have faced the four-time winners, CSK only once. The KL Rahul-led team chased down a mammoth target of 211. Quinton de Kock and Evin Lewis slammed the fifties for LSG as the latter guided them to a 6-wicket win. Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, and Andrew Tye picked two wickets apiece for LSG.

CSK hope to offer substance against LSG

LSG will be without Quinton de Kock but Kyle Mayers has proven his mettle with a 38-ball 73 against DC Mark Wood bowled with venom and claimed LSG's maiden IPL five-wicket haul. Ruturaj Gaikwad was solid for CSK but the others need to step up. Moeen Ali, Ben Stokes, and Ravindra Jadeja will be key cards. CSK need a good performance with the ball.

A look at the probable playing XIs

CSK Probable XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ambati Rayudu, Moeen Ali, Ben Stokes, Ravindra Jadeja, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (captain & wicketkeeper), Shivam Dube, Mitchell Santner, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, and Deepak Chahar. LSG Probable XI: KL Rahul (captain), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran (wicketkeeper), Ayush Badoni, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Jaydev Unadkat, and Mark Wood.

Here's a look at the key players

Gaikwad (1,207) has scored the most runs for CSK since making his debut. Wood claimed his maiden fifer in the 20-over format versus DC. Mayers smashed the fourth-highest score (73) in IPL debut innings. Ambati Rayudu (4,202) needs 15 more runs to surpass Gautam Gambhir (4,217) in the IPL most runs tally. Rahul is 103 runs away from completing 4,000 IPL runs.

