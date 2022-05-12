Sports

IPL 2022, MI hand CSK a telling defeat: Records broken

Mumbai Indians beat Chennai Super Kings in match number 59 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season on Thursday. Batting first, CSK were bowled out for 97, with Daniel Sams being pick of the MI bowlers. For CSK, MS Dhoni was the only player scoring 20-plus runs (36*). In response, MI claimed their third win of the season.

CSK vs MI How did the match pan out?

CSK were off to a dreadful start, losing Devon Conway (0), Moeen Ali (0), and Robin Uthappa (1) to be reeling at 5/3 after 1..4 overs. Sams was on fire as he also removed Ruturaj Gaikwad next for seven. Dhoni kept CSK ticking along but MI picked up wickets regularly. MI were reduced to 33/4 before they kept their nerves to seal victory.

Numbers Poor numbers for the CSK batters

After three successive half-centuries, Kiwi batter Devon Conway registered a golden duck - his first in the IPL. Moeen was also dismissed by Sams for a second-ball duck. The southpaw registered his second duck in IPL 2022. This was his fifth score of below 10 in IPL 2022. Uthappa has scores of 1, 1, 0, and 1 in his last four outings this season.

Feats Key feats attained by Sams and Bumrah

Daniel Sams claimed figures worth 3/16 from his four overs. In nine games this season, Sams has claimed 11 wickets for MI at 27.36. Jasprit Bumrah claimed 1/12 from his three overs. He now has 11 wickets at 29.63 this season. Overall, Bumrah has 141 wickets in the IPL at 23.56, including 12 versus CSK.

Do you know? Second-lowest IPL score for CSK

CSK (97/10) recorded their second-lowest score in the IPL. This is also the second time CSK were bundled out for a score less than 100 in the IPL. Notably, both their totals of less than 100 (79 and 97) have come versus MI.

Dhoni Dhoni brings up these key numbers

Dhoni scored a 33-ball 36* for CSK. He smashed four fours and two sixes. The veteran IPL star has raced to 199 runs this season at 39.80. Overall, he has 4,945 runs at 39.56. MSD has raced to 198 IPL sixes for CSK (228 overall). MSD now has 746 runs versus Mumbai Indians at 35.52.

Choudhary CSK's Mukesh Choudhary has most wickets in PP overs

CSK pacer Mukesh Choudhary claimed 3/17 in the first six overs against MI. He has now claimed 11 scalps in PP overs this season. As per Cricbuzz, this is the best tally as Chodhary surpassed Mohammed Shami (10). Kagiso Rabada (8) and Umesh Yadav (8) follow suit. Overall, Choudhary has 16 scalps in the IPL 2022 season.

Do you know? Unwanted numbers for Rohit

Rohit Sharma scored 18 versus CSK. In IPL 2022, he has managed 218 runs at 18.16. As per Cricbuzz, Rohit has now gone 20 innings without an IPL fifty. The longest sequence for Rohit is 22 innings in 2009-10 (for Deccan Chargers)

Information 350-plus runs for Tilak Varma

MI youngster Tilak Varma made his IPL debut this season. He is the only MI batter to have racked up 350-plus runs in the ongoing season. He is also the eighth player to score 350-plus runs this season.