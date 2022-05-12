Sports

IPL 2022, RCB vs PBKS: Preview, stats, and Fantasy XI

Written by Parth Dhall May 12, 2022, 09:06 pm 3 min read

RCB and PBKS will lock horns at Brabourne Stadium (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Royal Challengers Bangalore will take on Punjab Kings in the 60th match of the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) season. RCB, who are fourth on the points table, require a win to boost their chances of making the playoffs. Meanwhile, PBKS can't afford to lose another match. They are languishing in the bottom half, above Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians.

Details Pitch report, timing, and TV listing

The Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai will host the match. The wicket has averaged a first-innings total of nearly 148 (last five matches). Notably, the chasing side has won three of the last five games. However, the side batting first won the last two games. The match can be watched live on Star Sports Network (7:30 PM IST) or live-streamed on the Hotstar app.

RCB RCB have bounced back!

RCB have made a terrific comeback, winning two back-to-back matches. Prior to that, they had lost three. Their top order has been doing well, while former skipper Virat Kohli needs to bounce back. Probable XI: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (captain), Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood.

PBKS Another defeat will haunt PBKS

PBKS have been inconsistent lately. They defeated Gujarat Titans before losing to Rajasthan Royals. All eyes will be on the opening combination of Jonny Bairstow and Shikhar Dhawan. It remains to be seen if they alter the XI. Probable XI: Bairstow, Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal (captain), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wicket-keeper), Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Sandeep Sharma.

Information Here is the head-to-head record

PBKS have a win-loss record of 16-13 against RCB in the IPL. In fact, PBKS (208/5) trumped DC (205/2) by five wickets in the earlier match-up this season. Odean Smith slammed a match-winning 25 off eight balls.

Numbers A look at the notable numbers

Virat Kohli is one away from completing 6,500 runs in the IPL. He is set to become only the fourth player to feature in 220 IPL games. Shikhar Dhawan could complete 700 fours in the tournament. He presently has 694 boundaries, most by a batter (IPL). As per Cricbuzz, the Brabourne Stadium has witnessed the highest run-rate (9.17) in IPL 2022.

Information Timing and TV listing

