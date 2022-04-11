Sports

IPL 2022, CSK vs RCB: Preview, stats, and Fantasy XI

Written by V Shashank Apr 11, 2022, 07:16 pm 3 min read

MS Dhoni has averaged 46.00 this season so far (Source: Twitter/@ChennaiIPL)

Bottom-placed Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will face their nemesis Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the 22nd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 on Tuesday. CSK have been win-less in all four matches so far. Meanwhile, RCB have won three games in a row post their defeat to Punjab Kings in their season opener. Here is the match preview.

Details Pitch report, timing, and TV listing

The match will take place at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai. The wicket has got enough heat for both batters and bowlers. Out of six matches played this season, the side batting second has won on four occasions. The match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network or the Hotstar app (paid subscription). It will commence at 7:30 PM IST.

CSK Can CSK put an end to their misery?

There haven't been many positives from the Super Kings' end. MS Dhoni has turned back the clock with a few vintage knocks. Ambati Rayudu and Moeen Ali have had a few decent outings. However, skipper Ravindra Jadeja is yet to dish out a bankable show which he is known for. Bowling-wise, veteran pacer Dwayne Bravo continues to be their vital cog.

Information A look at the head-to-head record

Both sides have faced each other on 28 occasions in IPL. CSK have an 18-9 record in wins over RCB (one no result). They beat RCB on both occasions in the last edition of IPL.

RCB RCB eye fourth win on the trot

Though RCB haven't fared well against CSK, their fortunes could change this time around. Batting-wise, the likes of Virat Kohli, Dinesh Karthik, and Glenn Maxwell are expected to punch a solid blow. Bowling has been their forte this season. However, that could suffer to some extent in this fixture given that right-arm quick Harshal Patel hasn't joined the bubble after her sister's demise.

Stats Who are the key performers?

According to Cricketpedia, Virat Kohli has racked up 948 runs in 28 matches against CSK in IPL. He averages 41.22. Glenn Maxwell has amassed 259 runs in 9 innings versus CSK. He averages 32.38. MS Dhoni has smashed 836 runs in 29 innings against RCB. He averages a sensational 41.80. Ruturaj Gaikwad has slammed 136 runs in 3 innings versus RCB at 68.00.

Probable XI A look at the probable XI of both sides

CSK (probable XI): Robin Uthappa, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja (c), Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni (wk), Dwayne Bravo, Chris Jordan, Maheesh Theekshana, Mukesh Choudhary. RCB (probable XI): Faf du Plessis (c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (wk), David Willey, Wanindu Hasaranga, Siddarth Kaul, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj.

Fantasy Cricket Dream11 Fantasy Cricket options

Fantasy XI (Option 1): MS Dhoni, Dinesh Karthik, Faf du Plessis, Glenn Maxwell, Virat Kohli, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Dwayne Bravo, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj Fantasy XI (Option 2): Dinesh Karthik, Ambati Rayudu, Faf du Plessis, Glenn Maxwell, Virat Kohli, Moeen Ali, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dwayne Bravo, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj