IPL 2022, SRH vs GT: Kane Williamson elects to field

Written by Parth Dhall Apr 11, 2022, 07:02 pm 2 min read

SRH and GT are clashing in Mumbai (Photo credit: Twitter/@SunRisers)

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) are locking horns with newcomers Gujarat Titans (GT) in the 21st match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai. SRH opened their account with a win against CSK, while GT are the only unbeaten side so far. The news from Mumbai is that SRH skipper Kane Williamson has won the toss and will field.

Teams Both teams are fielding the same XI

Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Matthew Wade (wicket-keeper), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya (captain), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Abhinav Manohar, Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami, Darshan Nalkande. Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson (captain), Rahul Tripathi, Nicholas Pooran (wicket-keeper), Aiden Markram, Shashank Singh, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Umran Malik, T Natarajan.

Details Pitch report and conditions

The match will take place at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai (7:30 PM IST). This venue has hosted six matches this season. The last outing at this venue was between SRH and CSK, with the former chasing 155 in 17.4 overs. Pacers are likely to garner better numbers than spinners. Since it's an evening fixture, dew will likely aid the batters.

Stats A look at the interesting stats

In the last six matches, the venue has recorded a total of 72 wickets (including three run-outs). Pacers have ruled the roost with 45 scalps so far. Meanwhile, spinners have affected 24 dismissals. In the season underway, PBKS have recorded the highest total at this venue: 208 (vs RCB). Meanwhile, KKR have registered the lowest total at this venue: 128 (vs RCB).

Information Hardik Pandya, Rashid Khan eye these milestones

GT skipper Hardik Pandya is one strike away from completing 100 sixes in the IPL. His teammate Rashid Khan could also reach this mark in terms of IPL wickets. As of now, the leg-spinner has 98 wickets at an average of 20.32 in the IPL.