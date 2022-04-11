Sports

ICC hands USA automatic qualification for 2024 T20 World Cup

Written by Parth Dhall Apr 11, 2022, 06:22 pm 3 min read

USA would co-host the 20-team T20 WC in 2024 (Photo credit: Twitter/@usacricket)

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has awarded the United States automatic qualification for the 2024 Men's T20 World Cup. USA, who would co-host the expanded 20-team tournament with the West Indies, are set to record their first-ever World Cup appearance. Notably, both men's and women's sides (USA) also have a chance to qualify for the 2022 (T20 WC) and 2023 (50-over WC) events.

Context Why does this story matter?

The ICC's decision to hand the United States national cricket team the coveted T20 World Cup berth is massive.

It is interesting to note that USA will host its first-ever global cricket tournament.

The United States have not appeared in any World Cup game as of now.

They last qualified for a marquee ICC event in 2004 (Champions Trophy).

Elation Here is what USA head coach J Arun Kumar said

"We are delighted to receive confirmation from the ICC that we will gain automatic qualification for the historic 2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup to be co-hosted here in USA with the WI. For USA to play in the expanded 20 team T20 World Cup on home soil is going to be ground-breaking and historic for cricket," USA head coach J Arun Kumar said.

Process 20 teams to take part in 2024 T20 WC

As per the ICC, a total of 20 teams will take part in the 2024 T20 World Cup. As many as 12 teams will qualify automatically. The top eight teams from the 2022 T20 WC, scheduled to be held in October-November, will be joined by two host members, USA and WI. Meanwhile, the ranking as of November 14, 2022, will decide two other qualifiers.

Information What about the remaining eight spots?

The remaining eight teams will be decided through a regional qualification process. Two teams each will qualify from Africa, Asia, and Europe, while the Americas and East Asia Pacific (EAP) would give one qualifier each.

Win First-ever T20I win over a Test-playing nation

In December 2021, the USA claimed their first-ever T20I win over a Test-playing nation. They defeated Ireland in the first of the two-match series. USA successfully defended 188 against Ireland, with Sushant Modani and Gajanand Singh setting up their victory. The duo shared a century stand after USA were reduced to 16/4. Meanwhile, Saurabh Netravalkar, Ali Khan, and Nisarg Patel took two wickets each.

The 2022-25 cycle of the ICC Women's Championship will be in the spotlight. It will help the ICC determine the teams for the 2025 Women's WC, an eight-team tournament. The top five teams at the end of the Women's Championship cycle will receive automatic qualification for the WC, along with the hosts. A qualifying event will be held for the remaining two spots.