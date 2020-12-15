The International Cricket Council (ICC), on Tuesday, announced the revised schedule for the 2022 ICC Women's World Cup. Notably, the mega tournament, which was originally scheduled to be played in 2021, had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, the tournament will begin on March 4 in New Zealand, with the final set to be played on April 3. Here is more.

Details Six cities in New Zealand to host matches

The eight-team ICC event will see 31 matches in six cities, Auckland (Eden Park), Hamilton (Seddon Park), Tauranga (Bay Oval), Wellington (Basin Reserve), Christchurch (Hagley Oval), Dunedin (University Oval). The semi-finals will be played at the Hagley Oval and Basin Reserve. Meanwhile, the Hagley Oval will host the final. Notably, the second semi-final and the final, at the Basin Reserve will be Day/Night contests.

Information Remaining three spots to be filled through Qualifiers

New Zealand, Australia, England, South Africa, and India have already qualified for the World Cup. The remaining three teams will emerge from the ICC qualifying tournament, which is set to take place between June 26 and July 10, 2021 in Sri Lanka.

Matches England and India to lock horns on March 16

Defending champions England will begin their campaign against arch-rivals Australia on March 5 at Seddon Park. Meanwhile, the runners-up of previous edition, India, will face one of the Qualifiers in their opening clash on March 6 at Bay Oval, Tauranga. Notably, England and India will lock horns at the same venue on March 16, in what will be a repeat of 2017 final.

