'Saiyaara,' 'Nikita Roy': Movies hitting theaters on Friday

This week, Bollywood will witness a four-way box office clash with the release of Tanvi The Great, Saiyaara, Nikita Roy, and Murderbaad. Other notable releases include I Know What You Did Last Summer and Kothapallilo Okappudu. Here's what you can watch in theaters this Friday.

#1 'I Know What You Did Last Summer' Directed by Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, I Know What You Did Last Summer follows a group of friends haunted by a stalker who knows about their dark secret. The film is a sequel to I Still Know What You Did Last Summer and the fourth installment in the franchise. It is led by Madelyn Cline, Chase Sui Wonders, Jonah Hauer-King, Tyriq Withers, and Sarah Pidgeon.

#2 'Tanvi The Great' Tanvi The Great, directed by Anupam Kher, tells the story of Tanvi Raina, a woman with autism who dreams of joining the army like her late father. The film stars Shubhangi Dutt (in her film debut) as Tanvi and also features Iain Glen, Pallavi Joshi, Boman Irani, Arvind Swami, and Karan Tacker in pivotal roles.

#3 'Saiyaara' Saiyaara is an intense love story between a young couple who fight to keep their relationship alive despite facing several challenges. It marks Ananya Panday's cousin Ahaan Panday's Bollywood debut opposite Aneet Padda, who has previously starred in Big Girls Don't Cry. The movie is directed by Mohit Suri.

#4 'Murderbaad' Murderbaad, directed by Arnab Chatterjee, features Sharib Hashmi, Nakul Roshan Sahdev, and Kanikka Kapur in lead roles. The film revolves around a Jaipur tour guide whose life turns upside down when a fellow tourist goes missing. Hashmi lauded Chatterjee for his unique approach to filmmaking. He said, "Despite being his debut Hindi feature film, Arnab left no stones unturned in bringing together a complete mix of fresh and extremely experienced members in the team."

#5 'Nikita Roy' Nikita Roy is a supernatural thriller featuring Sonakshi Sinha, Paresh Rawal, Arjun Rampal, and Suhail Nayyar. The film marks Sonakshi's brother Kussh S Sinha's directorial debut. The movie was earlier scheduled for a June 27 release but was eventually postponed to Friday.