'Dunki': SRK unveils new poster featuring Taapsee-Vicky and full cast

By Aikantik Bag 01:38 pm Dec 15, 202301:38 pm

'Dunki' releases on December 21

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up to deliver his third blockbuster of 2023 with the upcoming comedy-drama Dunki. Unlike Pathaan and Jawan, the buzz is low but given director Rajkumar Hirani's track record, fans are anticipating a visual gem. Now, Khan has unveiled a new poster featuring the main cast as a part of their countdown series. The film releases on December 21.

More about the film

The poster features Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani, Anil Grover, and Vikram Kochhar. The film revolves around illegal immigration and donkey flights. The promo materials received mixed responses from viewers, whereas the songs are topping the charts. The film is pitted against Prabhas's Salaar at the box office. Reportedly, the film is set to project Khan in a never-before-seen avatar.

