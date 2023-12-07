Disha to headline Mohit Suri's next; filming starts in January

Disha Patani and Mohit Suri's collaborations have always been memorable for their fans. From Malang to Ek Villian Returns, Bollywood delivered some unique stories. Now, Patani is teaming up with Suri for the third time in an upcoming action-packed film, set to begin production in January 2024. The project is produced by Vishal Rana under Echelon Productions banner.

A source informed Pinkvilla, "It's a female-led action film and the director-producer duo feel that very few in India can pull off action sequences with conviction. Disha has over the years expressed her desire to spearhead an action film and she was very excited by the offer to do one with Mohit." On the other hand, Suri is putting the finishing touches on the script with a team working on pre-production simultaneously.

In addition to this, Rana has two more projects lined up. He's currently working on a social drama called Safar, starring Sunny Deol. He is also set to produce an action thriller directed by Abbas-Mustan, featuring Deol in a leading role. So, get ready for some high-octane action as Rana is set to kick off 2024 with a bang!