'Khichdi 2' box office collection

Khichdi 2 is one of those rare films that has tanked miserably at the box office even after being a part of a cult comedy franchise. Generally, franchise films warrant a certain audience base. The recently released film has failed to surpass the Rs. 6 crore mark in two weeks. Given new big releases are here, it's set to bid adieu to the theaters.

India collection and cast details

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Aatish Kapadia directorial earned Rs. 11 lakh (early estimates) on Thursday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 5.9 crore in India. The movie received mixed reviews from critics and was not properly marketed by the makers. The cast includes Supriya Pathak, Rajeev Mehta, Kirti Kulhari, Pratik Gandhi, Jamnadas Majethia, and Kiku Sharda, among others.

