'Khichdi 2' box office: Parekh family's antics amass Rs. 1.35cr

By Tanvi Gupta 02:40 pm Nov 19, 202302:40 pm

'Khichdi 2' holds ground at the box office

Aatish Kapadia and JD Majethia's Khichdi 2: Mission Paanthukistan has maintained a steady pace since its release on Friday. After opening with Rs. 1.1cr, it witnessed a slight increase in collections on Saturday, amassing Rs. 1.35cr. Despite releasing just five days after the blockbuster Tiger 3, Khichdi 2 continues to assert its presence at the box office. Here's a detailed breakdown of the numbers.

Why does this story matter?

In 2002, Khichdi—the brainchild of Majethia and Kapadia's Hats Off Productions—debuted as a TV series, capturing the hearts of audiences. Its success prompted the broadcast of its second season, Instant Khichdi (2005), followed by Khichdi: The Movie (2010) and the 2018 TV series Khichdi Returns. Anchored around the eccentric Parekh family, the Khichdi franchise weaves humor through their comically unconventional navigation of various situations.

'Khichdi 2's domestic total stands at Rs. 2.45cr

According to Sacnilk, the film garnered Rs. 1.35cr on its second day, contributing to a domestic total of Rs. 2.45cr in two days. With a reported occupancy of nearly 21% throughout its nationwide shows on Saturday, the film has shown promise. However, the real test lies on Sunday, as it contends not only with Tiger 3 but also with the ICC World Cup final.

What is the plotline of 'Khichdi 2'

In the sequel, the Parekh family embarks on the perilous "Mission Paanthukistan" to rescue the world. This mission introduces an unconventional twist—requiring them to replace Praful (played by Rajeev Mehta) as the dictator of Paanthukistan, resulting in uproarious and unpredictable situations. This comedic escapade promises a unique and entertaining adventure as the family navigates through the absurdities of their mission with their trademark humor.

Meet the cast of 'Khichdi 2'

The film features the return of the original cast members, including Supriya Pathak as Hansa, Majethia as Himanshu, Mehta as Praful, Anang Desai as Babuji, and Vandana Pathak as Jayshree. Kirti Kulhari makes a special appearance, reprising her role as Parminder from the first film. Furthermore, filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan and Pratik Gandhi—known for Scam 1992—joined the Gujarati ensemble on their adventurous mission.

