Salman Khan's 'Tiger 3' release date is out: Report

By Aikantik Bag 02:26 pm Oct 13, 202302:26 pm

'Tiger 3' releases on November 12

With each passing day, the anticipation for Salman Khan's Tiger 3 is increasing. As the makers are about to unveil the trailer on October 16, reports are rife about the actioner's release date. Per Pinkvilla, the Maneesh Sharma directorial is set to release on November 12 coinciding with Diwali. The fifth installment of the YRF Spy Universe, masterminded by Aditya Chopra will mark the return of Khan as Tiger and Katrina Kaif as Zoya, the universe's first female spy.

Unique release strategy for the release

A source told Pinkvilla, "2023 is certified as the year of adhik mass as per the Hindu calendar which has resulted in a conflict with regards to the exact date of several festivals." "Monday, November 13 is amavasya as per the Hindu calendar which is not a favorable day astrologically to release a film while Govardhan Pooja/Gujarati New Year actually falls on November 14. Bhai Dooj on the other hand will be celebrated on November 15."

'Tiger 3' will get an exclusive IMAX deal

Rumors suggest that Tiger 3 has secured an IMAX exclusive deal for its release in India. If true, this means that the film will be exclusively showcased in Indian IMAX theaters over the MCU film The Marvels, which also premieres on Diwali. However, this development has not been officially confirmed yet. The YRF Spy Universe boasts some of the biggest names in Indian cinema, including Hrithik Roshan, Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Jr. NTR, Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani, and Sharvari.