Salman Khan's 'Tiger 3' trailer date unveiled by YRF

Entertainment

By Aikantik Bag 01:09 pm Oct 04, 202301:09 pm

'Tiger 3' trailer release date is out

Swag se karenge Bhai ka swagat! (Will welcome Bhai with swag) Reports were rife that Yash Raj Films was gearing up for Tiger 3 trailer release in mid-October and now the makers have officially announced the same on their social media. After the humongous response to Salman Khan's "Tiger Ka Message" teaser, fans are anticipating another action-filled mass extravaganza from the trailer.

Anticipation surrounding the action thriller

The Maneesh Sharma directorial's trailer will be unveiled on October 16 and the third installment promises to be the most impeccable production of Aditya Chopra's YRF Spy Universe. The cast includes Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi, among others. Shah Rukh Khan will appear in a cameo. The movie is gearing up for a Diwali release. Crackers﻿, Pathaan, and Tiger—a perfect blend for Diwali!

