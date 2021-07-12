'Tiger 3': Location, budget, plot details of Salman-Katrina's movie revealed

Written by Sushmita Sen Twitter Last updated on Jul 12, 2021, 07:00 pm

'Tiger 3' to begin its international shoot from August 12

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi starrer Tiger 3's filming will begin soon. Along with Mumbai, the team will shoot the Maneesh Sharma-directorial in multiple European countries, which will start in the second half of August for two months. According to recent reports, producer Aditya Chopra has planned to shoot scenes in "Austria, Morocco, Turkey, Russia and a brief schedule in UAE."

Plot

Plot details: Movie is 'racing against time to score victory'

A source informed Pinkvilla that Khan will fly off to the international locations on August 12 for some solo sequences. Kaif will join later. Also, unlike Tiger Zinda Hai that was just shot in two locations, "Tiger 3 story demands the characters to hop from one location to another, as they are racing against time to score victory in an impossible mission," they added.

Budget

Movie's budget is 'upwards of Rs. 300 crore'

Looks like, Chopra is quite attached to this film, which he has also co-written. From hiring "action directors from various areas of expertise" to making the movie in a budget of more than Rs. 300cr, Tiger 3 is said to be "the biggest action film of Bollywood," the source further said. Khan, Kaif and Hashmi will reportedly begin the Mumbai schedule on July 23.

Information

Khan, Kaif to resume shoot first in Andheri

The shooting was halted in mid-April because of Cyclone Tauktae that damaged the Goregaon set and also, due to COVID-19 restrictions. Chopra made sure that the team is vaccinated with the first dose at least, before filming begins, which is now going to be in Yash Raj Studios, Andheri. While Kaif and Khan will resume initially, Hashmi will join them after a few days.

Character

Hashmi: 'Only person who can play a nemesis to Tiger'

Khan will reprise his character of the R&AW agent, Avinash Singh Rathore and Kaif will be Zoya. In the third installment, Hashmi will reportedly play an ISI agent, who will be known as "Pakistan Ka Tiger" and will fight "India Ka Tiger" aka Khan. He will be leaner and don a salt and pepper hair. His look is naturally being kept under wraps.