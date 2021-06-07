'Tiger 3': Set built in SRPF Ground, Mumbai, being demolished

Written by Priyanka Bansal Twitter Last updated on Jun 07, 2021, 07:45 pm

Sets for Tiger 3 are being dismantled, said reports. As a result, Yash Raj Films, its producer, is incurring a massive loss of Rs. 8-9cr, but the decision had to be taken, as maintaining the grand structure was becoming difficult financially. The damage done by Cyclone Tauktae and COVID-19 restrictions, due to which shooting still remains stalled in Mumbai, are the two prime reasons.

Details

Aditya Chopra felt re-building the set would be more economical

A source close to the development suggested that YRF honcho, Aditya Chopra felt that it will be more pocket-friendly to build the set again once work resumes, than paying for its upkeep. Hence, nearly 100-150 workers have been employed to break down the structure. To note, the Maharashtra government has still given no clarity as to when shooting will be allowed in the state.

Information

A portion of set was damaged due to Cyclone Tauktae

Due to COVID-19 rules, the set was lying idle for a long time. And then, Tauktae came. Situated at the SRPF Ground in Goregaon, the set was partially damaged by the cyclone that wreaked havoc in Maharashtra and many other neighboring states. The shoot for the film has been getting delayed since March due to Katrina Kaif's COVID-19 diagnosis, and then lockdown.

Franchise

'Tiger 3' is the latest addition to the 'Tiger' franchise

The movie will be the third addition to the Tiger franchise. The first one called Ek Tha Tiger released in 2012 and was directed by Kabir Khan. It was a huge success at the box office and made more than Rs. 300 crore globally, according to reports. Then, Tiger Zinda Hai, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, came in 2017 and this too performed well.

Trivia

Chopra co-wrote the script; Hashmi to play ISI agent

Recent trivia around the movie revealed that it has been penned by Chopra with War-fame Shridhar Raghavan. It was also said that the title of the new movie has been picked, but is being kept under wraps to keep the mystery going. Also, Emraan Hashmi will be playing the antagonist in the film. Rumor mills suggest that he will play a Pakistani ISI agent.