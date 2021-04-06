-
Katrina Kaif tests positive for coronavirus, in home isolationLast updated on Apr 06, 2021, 06:14 pm
-
Coronavirus isn't sparing anyone in the film industry it seems.
The latest one to fall prey to the contagious virus is Katrina Kaif. She is right now in home isolation, as per latest reports.
She has announced it on her Instagram Story.
This comes after her Sooryavanshi co-star, Akshay Kumar, got admitted to a hospital just a day after testing positive for the virus.
-
-
Fact
Her rumored boyfriend Vicky Kaushal announced COVID-19 diagnosis yesterday
-
"I've tested positive for COVID-19. Have immediately isolated myself and will be under home quarantine. I'm following all safety protocols," said the Boom actress.
Like all her colleagues, she too requested all who came in close proximity to her to get tested.
This is to note that her diagnosis happened just a day after her rumored boyfriend Vicky Kaushal tested positive for the virus.
-
Details
Akshay got hospitalized, a day after testing COVID-19 positive
-
Meanwhile, her Sooryavanshi co-star Akshay informed yesterday that he has been hospitalized, just a day after he tested positive for COVID-19.
Along with the announcement, the 53-year-old thanked everyone for all the "warm wishes and prayers" in a social media post.
He added that he hopes "to be back home soon" and is in the hospital just as a "precautionary measure under medical advice."
-
Others
Many Bollywood stars fell prey to the contagious virus
-
The virus spread has been on the rise in the film industry, with several Bollywood stars testing positive in recent weeks.
Actors who have recently contracted coronavirus include Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Aamir Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Paresh Rawal, and Milind Soman.
Meanwhile, other actors including Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt, and Malaika Arora were seen taking their COVID-19 vaccine shots.
-
Career
The actress was last seen on-screen in 2019 in 'Bharat'
-
Coming back to Katrina, on the career front, she was last seen in Bharat, co-starring Salman Khan.
She will next be seen in Phone Bhoot, which has Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi as her co-stars.
Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi, which has her playing Akshay's partner, was to hit theaters this month, but owing to rising COVID-19 cases and fresh restrictions, the release got postponed indefinitely.