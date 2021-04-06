Coronavirus isn't sparing anyone in the film industry it seems. The latest one to fall prey to the contagious virus is Katrina Kaif. She is right now in home isolation, as per latest reports. She has announced it on her Instagram Story. This comes after her Sooryavanshi co-star, Akshay Kumar, got admitted to a hospital just a day after testing positive for the virus.

Fact Her rumored boyfriend Vicky Kaushal announced COVID-19 diagnosis yesterday

"I've tested positive for COVID-19. Have immediately isolated myself and will be under home quarantine. I'm following all safety protocols," said the Boom actress. Like all her colleagues, she too requested all who came in close proximity to her to get tested. This is to note that her diagnosis happened just a day after her rumored boyfriend Vicky Kaushal tested positive for the virus.

Details Akshay got hospitalized, a day after testing COVID-19 positive

Meanwhile, her Sooryavanshi co-star Akshay informed yesterday that he has been hospitalized, just a day after he tested positive for COVID-19. Along with the announcement, the 53-year-old thanked everyone for all the "warm wishes and prayers" in a social media post. He added that he hopes "to be back home soon" and is in the hospital just as a "precautionary measure under medical advice."

Others Many Bollywood stars fell prey to the contagious virus

Career The actress was last seen on-screen in 2019 in 'Bharat'