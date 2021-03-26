Actor Ranbir Kapoor has defeated COVID-19, his uncle, actor Randhir Kapoor, confirmed on Thursday, reports PTI. He is doing well, Kapoor Sr. asserted. Earlier this month, the Barfi! star's mother, actress Neetu Kapoor, had revealed that he contracted the contagious disease. Recently, when he attended his late father, Rishi Kapoor's prayer meet, questions about his health started doing the rounds. Here's more.

Confirmation Kapoor Sr. doesn't know when his nephew tested negative

Speaking to the news agency, Kapoor Sr. said his nephew is "absolutely fine now." "He is alright. I have met him," he added. He, however, couldn't reveal when the 38-year-old tested negative. Yesterday, he was seen at the prayer meet with his sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. The prayer meet was held 11 months after Rishi Kapoor passed away.

Instagram Post We miss you, wrote Sahni

Looking back His mother had revealed about the diagnosis

According to his mother, Kapoor was on medication and recovering well. "Ranbir has tested positive for COVID-19. He is on medication and recovering well. He is in self-quarantine at home and is following all precautions, (sic)" she had written. Incidentally, she had also contracted the infection while shooting for Jug Jugg Jeeyo. Meanwhile, Kapoor is busy with Ayan Mukherji's Brahmastra.

Details 'Brahmastra' is a special film for him

Brahmastra is a fantasy action-adventure film, which has been under production for a really long time. Its logo was revealed in March 2019 amid huge fanfare in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, during the Kumbh Mela. It marks Kapoor's first on-screen outing with actress Alia Bhatt, whom he is dating as well. It also features actors Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, and Mouni Roy.

Movie Kapoor will be next seen in 'Shamshera'