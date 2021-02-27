-
Pune becomes India's second worst-hit city by COVID-19 after DelhiLast updated on Feb 27, 2021, 04:47 pm
-
Overtaking Bengaluru, Pune has once again emerged as the Indian city with the second-highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases after a nearly four-month gap due to the recent spike in the coronavirus infections there.
While Pune currently has more than 4.06 lakh cases, Bengaluru has over 4.04 lakh cases. Meanwhile, with over 6.38 lakh cases, Delhi is the highest contributor in India.
Here's more.
-
-
Details
Pune recorded 1,000+ cases every day over last 4 days
-
To note, Pune registered more than 1,000 daily COVID-19 cases—the highest number for any city—over the last four days as well as on six occasions in the past eight days. In fact, Delhi and Bengaluru have been reporting cases in lower hundreds in recent days.
Meanwhile, Maharashtra continues to be the biggest concern, recording over 8,000 fresh daily cases in the past three days.
-
Active cases
Maharashtra has over 67,000 active coronavirus cases
-
Currently, Maharashtra alone has more than 67,000 active coronavirus cases, which is approximately 45% of India's total of 1.55 lakh active cases. The state has recorded an increase of over 23,000 in the number of active cases only since the start of February.
On the other hand, Maharashtra and Kerala together account for a whopping 75% of the country's total active cases at present.
-
Containment zones
19 containment zones declared in Pune's Pimpri-Chinchwad
-
In the wake of the surge in COVID-19 cases, Pune's Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) recently declared 19 containment zones in areas where authorities noticed a rise in cases.
Among the areas where containment zones were declared are Akurdi, Old Sangvi, Jadhavadi, Vijaynagar, Nadenagar, Pimprigaon, Duttnagar, Nadenagar, Pimple Saudagar, Ravet, Mhaske Vasti, Shindevasti, Sambhajinagar, and Chinchwadenagar.
-
No lockdown
No immediate plans to impose a lockdown: PCMC Commissioner
-
"The situation is worrisome but there is no need to panic. We have no immediate plans to impose a lockdown," PCMC Commissioner Rajesh Patil told The Indian Express.
"In the 18 to 60 age group, there are more COVID-19 positive cases. The youngsters seem to be freely moving and visiting crowded places. As a result, the young generation has more positive numbers," he said.
-
Advisory
Citizens should avoid going to crowded places: Patil
-
"Every family should be watchful. If a family member has any symptoms, he or she should be isolated and made to undergo the test. Till the test report arrives, the individual should be isolated at home," Patil said.
"Citizens should avoid going to crowded places. And they should get themselves tested without wasting...time if they develop any symptoms of fever and cold," he added.