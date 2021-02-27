Overtaking Bengaluru, Pune has once again emerged as the Indian city with the second-highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases after a nearly four-month gap due to the recent spike in the coronavirus infections there. While Pune currently has more than 4.06 lakh cases, Bengaluru has over 4.04 lakh cases. Meanwhile, with over 6.38 lakh cases, Delhi is the highest contributor in India. Here's more.

Details Pune recorded 1,000+ cases every day over last 4 days

To note, Pune registered more than 1,000 daily COVID-19 cases—the highest number for any city—over the last four days as well as on six occasions in the past eight days. In fact, Delhi and Bengaluru have been reporting cases in lower hundreds in recent days. Meanwhile, Maharashtra continues to be the biggest concern, recording over 8,000 fresh daily cases in the past three days.

Active cases Maharashtra has over 67,000 active coronavirus cases

Currently, Maharashtra alone has more than 67,000 active coronavirus cases, which is approximately 45% of India's total of 1.55 lakh active cases. The state has recorded an increase of over 23,000 in the number of active cases only since the start of February. On the other hand, Maharashtra and Kerala together account for a whopping 75% of the country's total active cases at present.

Containment zones 19 containment zones declared in Pune's Pimpri-Chinchwad

In the wake of the surge in COVID-19 cases, Pune's Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) recently declared 19 containment zones in areas where authorities noticed a rise in cases. Among the areas where containment zones were declared are Akurdi, Old Sangvi, Jadhavadi, Vijaynagar, Nadenagar, Pimprigaon, Duttnagar, Nadenagar, Pimple Saudagar, Ravet, Mhaske Vasti, Shindevasti, Sambhajinagar, and Chinchwadenagar.

No lockdown No immediate plans to impose a lockdown: PCMC Commissioner

"The situation is worrisome but there is no need to panic. We have no immediate plans to impose a lockdown," PCMC Commissioner Rajesh Patil told The Indian Express. "In the 18 to 60 age group, there are more COVID-19 positive cases. The youngsters seem to be freely moving and visiting crowded places. As a result, the young generation has more positive numbers," he said.

Advisory Citizens should avoid going to crowded places: Patil