India on Wednesday reported over 28,000 fresh coronavirus infections, pushing the nationwide tally to 99.5 lakh cases. Meanwhile, at least 360 fresh fatalities in the past 24 hours brought the death toll to 1,44,514. Notably, the total number of infections in Maharashtra declined by 10,218 cases as the state verified and reconciled figures in a database where some names were repeated.

Statistics Health Ministry confirms 99,32,548 COVID-19 cases, 1,44,096 deaths

Till 8 am on Wednesday, the Union Health Ministry had confirmed 99,32,548 COVID-19 cases, including 1,44,096 deaths, 3,32,002 active cases, and 94,56,449 recoveries. According to data compiled from official state and union territory government statistics, India has reported 99,51,083 cases and 1,44,514 deaths (including co-morbid fatalities). Meanwhile, the total number of recoveries has reached 94.9 lakh.

Worst-hit How India's worst-hit states fared on Wednesday

Maharashtra: 18,80,893 total cases, 48,434 deaths, 17,69,897 recoveries. Karnataka: 9,04,665 total cases, 11,971 deaths, 8,77,199 recoveries. Andhra Pradesh: 8,76,814 total cases, 7,067 deaths, 8,65,327 recoveries. Tamil Nadu: 8,02,342 total cases, 11,931 deaths, 7,80,531 recoveries. Kerala: 6,83,440 total cases, 2,707 deaths, 6,22,394 recoveries. Delhi: 6,11,994 total cases, 10,147 deaths, 5,88,586 recoveries. Uttar Pradesh: 5,69,263 total cases, 8,118 deaths, 5,43,344 recoveries.

Key updates 6.2K new cases in Kerala; Maharashtra reports 4.3K new cases

Kerala reported 6,185 new cases, marking a daily positivity rate of 9.9% with 61,882 tests. The Centre has asked states to limit the positivity rate under 5%. 4,304 more people tested positive in Maharashtra, marking a daily positivity rate of 6.6% with 64,641 tests. However, the state also accounted for 10,218 duplicate infections after completing a reconciliation procedure of data compiled till November 12.

Key updates Gujarat's tally reaches 2.3 lakh; Delhi reports 1.6K new cases