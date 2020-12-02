Last updated on Dec 02, 2020, 12:20 pm
Written byShalini Ojha
In the middle of a raging pandemic, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) has asked doctors to stop services on December 11, in response to a notification issued by Central Council of Indian Medicine which opened doors for post-graduate students of Ayurveda to be trained in surgeries.
Furious over this, IMA asked doctors to not indulge in non-essential and non-COVID-19 matters on the said date.
In a gazetted notification issued last month, CCIM said, "The (PG Ayurveda) students would receive training in shalya (general surgery) and shalakya (diseases of ear, nose, throat, eye, head, oro-dentistry) specializations. (sic)"
The body added that they will be legally valid to perform procedures like skin grafting, cataract surgery and root canal treatment.
Lambasting CCIM, IMA demanded that the notification is withdrawn.
