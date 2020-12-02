Last updated on Dec 02, 2020, 02:41 am
Hi,
Logout
Written bySiddhant Pandey
India on Tuesday reported nearly 37,000 fresh coronavirus infections, bringing the nationwide tally to 95 lakh cases.
Tuesday marked the third consecutive day that single-day infections fell under 40,000. In another positive trend, the recovery rate has now surpassed 94%.
Meanwhile, at least 500 more fatalities in the past 24 hours pushed the death toll over 1.38 lakh.
Here are more updates.
Till 8 am on Tuesday, the Union Health Ministry had confirmed 94,62,809 COVID-19 cases, including 1,37,621 deaths, 4,35,603 active cases, and 88,89,585 recoveries.
According to data compiled from official state and union territory government statistics, India has reported 94,99,606 cases and 1,38,191 deaths (including co-morbid fatalities).
Meanwhile, the total number of recoveries has reached 89.3 lakh.
Maharashtra: 18,28,826 total cases, 47,246 deaths, 16,91,412 recoveries.
Karnataka: 8,86,227 total cases, 11,792 deaths, 8,50,707 recoveries.
Andhra Pradesh: 8,68,749 total cases, 6,996 deaths, 8,54,326 recoveries.
Tamil Nadu: 7,83,319 total cases, 11,722 deaths, 7,60,617 recoveries.
Kerala: 6,08,357 total cases, 2,270 deaths, 5,44,864 recoveries.
Delhi: 5,74,380 total cases, 9,260 deaths, 5,33,351 recoveries.
Uttar Pradesh: 5,45,545 total cases, 7,788 deaths, 5,14,087 recoveries.
Kerala reported a huge spike of 5,375 new cases, while 4,930 more people tested positive in Maharashtra.
In Delhi, daily infections declined to 4,006. The daily positivity has also dropped to 6.8%.
3,315 new cases pushed West Bengal's tally to 4,86,799, which includes 8,476 deaths and 4,54,102 recoveries.
UP, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh 1,703, 1,404, 1,330, and 685 new cases respectively.
1,477 new cases in Gujarat pushed the tally to 2,11,257. The death toll is 4,004, while 1,92,368 have recovered.
Rajasthan reported 2,331 new cases. The state's tally has now climbed to 2,70,410, including 2,347 deaths and 2,40,105 recoveries.
Himachal Pradesh saw a massive spike of 709 new cases, pushing the tally to 41,227. 656 patients have died in the state while 32,309 have recovered.
Love India news?
Subscribe to stay updated.