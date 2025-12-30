Hindu worker shot in Bangladesh factory, 3rd killing in fortnight
What's the story
A Hindu security guard at a garment factory in Bangladesh's Mymensingh district was shot dead on Monday. The incident occurred at the Sultana Sweaters Limited, a Labib Group unit located in Bhaluka Upazila. The victim has been identified as Bajendra Biswas (42), while his colleague Noman Mia (29) has been arrested for the alleged crime.
Incident overview
Incident details: Shotgun discharge during casual interaction
The incident took place around 6:45pm when both Biswas and Mia were on duty. They were living in the Ansar barracks inside the factory premises. During a casual interaction, Mia allegedly pointed a government-issued shotgun at Biswas, jokingly or otherwise. The gun went off, hitting Biswas in his left thigh.
Medical response
Victim pronounced dead at local health complex
After the shooting, Biswas was rushed to the Bhaluka Upazila Health Complex for treatment. However, he succumbed to his injuries and was declared dead on arrival. The police have since arrested Mia and seized the shotgun used in this incident. The body of the deceased has been sent to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital for an autopsy. Legal proceedings are currently underway in this case.
Investigation underway
Simmering communal tensions
The incident has heightened tensions in Bhaluka Upazila, which has witnessed a spate of violent incidents recently. On December 24, Amrit Mondal, also known as Samrat, was lynched by a mob in Rajbari's Pangsha sub-district. On December 18, Dipu Chandra Das, a 25-year-old garment worker, was lynched by a mob in Mymensingh over unverified blasphemy allegations. His body was subsequently tied to a tree and set on fire along the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway.