Hindu worker shot in Bangladesh factory, 3rd killing in fortnight

A Hindu security guard at a garment factory in Bangladesh 's Mymensingh district was shot dead on Monday. The incident occurred at the Sultana Sweaters Limited, a Labib Group unit located in Bhaluka Upazila. The victim has been identified as Bajendra Biswas (42), while his colleague Noman Mia (29) has been arrested for the alleged crime.

Incident overview Incident details: Shotgun discharge during casual interaction The incident took place around 6:45pm when both Biswas and Mia were on duty. They were living in the Ansar barracks inside the factory premises. During a casual interaction, Mia allegedly pointed a government-issued shotgun at Biswas, jokingly or otherwise. The gun went off, hitting Biswas in his left thigh.

Medical response Victim pronounced dead at local health complex After the shooting, Biswas was rushed to the Bhaluka Upazila Health Complex for treatment. However, he succumbed to his injuries and was declared dead on arrival. The police have since arrested Mia and seized the shotgun used in this incident. The body of the deceased has been sent to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital for an autopsy. Legal proceedings are currently underway in this case.