ARR, Sonu Nigam, Shaan, Hariharan perform together: Buy tickets now

The fourth edition of Haazri will be a grand tribute to the late Padma Vibhushan Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan. The event is scheduled for January 17, 2026, at Jio World Garden in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex. This annual tribute is organized by NR Talent and Event Management on the legendary musician's barsi (death anniversary). It will commemorate his fifth death anniversary with a unique musical performance featuring four of his most famous disciples, AR Rahman , Sonu Nigam , Hariharan, and Shaan.

Special tribute Rahman to curate special set for 'Haazri 2026' Rahman will be curating a special set for Haazri 2026, bringing together the "guru brothers" in a personal tribute to their mentor. Speaking about the upcoming performance, Rahman said, "This will be my second consecutive homage to my guru and I am so excited about it." "This time around, I'll curate a very special set in his honor and remembrance. I am looking forward to taking the stage with Hariharan, Sonu Nigam and Shaan."

Emotional tribute 'There'll be a lot of energy and emotions on stage' For Hariharan, Haazri is an annual emotional commitment. He said, "Khan Sahab humein roz yaad aate hain (We remember him every day)." "The upcoming edition of 'Haazri' is so special. A.R. Rahman, who's also a student of Khan Sahab, is curating a special set and I'm really looking forward to it." "It'll be a great homage and performance. Rahman, Sonu, Shaan and I would be sharing the stage and there will be a lot of energy and emotions on stage."

Legacy celebration 'We thought what could be better way to celebrate him...' Organizers Rabbani Mustafa Khan and Namrata Gupta Khan, founders of NR Talent & Event Management, described Haazri as more than just a concert. They said, "'Haazri' is never just a concert for us; it's a way of celebrating the rich legacy of our father." "We thought what could be a better way to celebrate him this year than bring his students AR Rahman, Hariharan, Sonu Nigam and Shaan together on stage to celebrate his legacy."