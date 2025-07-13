By the numbers: Iga Swiatek is 6-0 at Slam finals

Iga Swiatek made history on Saturday, July 12, by winning the 2025 Wimbledon women's singles title. She tamed 13th seed Amanda Anisimova 6-0 6-0 in 57 minutes. This was the Polish international's maiden Wimbledon honor. It was also her 6th Grand Slam title. Meanwhile, Swiatek also completed 100 match wins at Grand Slams. Swiatek is 6-0 at Grand Slam finals. We decode the stats.

Information A look at Swiatek's 6 Grand Slam honors Swiatek's maiden Grand Slam win was the 2020 French Open. Thereafter, she won three successive French Open honors in 2022, 2023 and 2024. In between, she won the US Open in 2022. And now, she claimed the Wimbledon honor in 2025.

2020`FO Swiatek beats Sofia Kenin to win maiden French Open Back then as a teenager, Swiatek won her maiden Grand Slam title after beating Sofia Kenin 6-4, 6-1 in the 2020 French Open final at Roland Garros. The 19-year-old Swiatek won the Slam event without dropping a set throughout the tournament. As per Opta, Swiatek has become the youngest French Open champion since Monica Seles lifted the Coupe Suzanne Lenglen in 1992.

2022 FO Sixth straight title win with French Open honor in 2022 The 2022 French Open saw Swiatek beat Coco Gauff in the women's singles final. Swiatek claimed her second Slam title both overall and at Roland Garros. She beat Gauff in straight sets (6-1, 6-3). With that win, Swiatek claimed her sixth straight title in 2022. Notably, Swiatek became the youngest woman to win multiple Grand Slams since Maria Sharapova in 2006.

2022 US Open 7th title of the season with 2022 US Open honor Swiatek beat Ons Jabeur to win the 2022 US Open title. Swiatek beat Jabeur 6-2, 7-6 to claim her second Grand Slam win in 2022 and third overall. The 2022 US Open was Swiatek's 7th title on the WTA Tour that year. As per WTA, Swiatek became the ninth player of the Open Era to win her third major before turning 22.

2023 FO Swiatek claims the French Open title in 2023 Swiatek overcame Karolina Muchova to claim the 2023 French Open title. With this victory, the Polish star claimed her second successive Roland Garros honor and a third overall. She also clinched her fourth Grand Slam title. Swiatek became the third female player in the Open Era to win each of their first four Grand Slam finals, after Monica Seles and Naomi Osaka.

2024 FO Fourth French Open title; Swiatek makes this Triple Crown record Swiatek lifted the 2024 French Open title. The Polish superstar beat Jasmine Paolini in straight sets. She won the match 6-2, 6-1. Swiatek clinched her fourth French Open title and a third in succession at Roland Garros. With this win, Swiatek became the 2nd player after Serena Williams in 2013 to win a rare Triple Crown with titles in Madrid, Rome and Paris.